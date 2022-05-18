Dubai: Man hides drugs in food order delivered to police station, jailed

Two of the accused are still at large
A restaurant delivery worker found himself in hot soup after it was discovered that one of the orders he was delivering at a Dubai police station contained drugs.
The rider was delivering a number of orders for detainees at the station, when the cops found narcotics in one of the meals.
On investigation, the 'drug-laced' meal was traced to the accused, who had been previously fined Dh2,000 in a drugs case.
He was referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution Office, and then the Criminal Court, which sentenced him to one year in prison.
According to the investigation, cops were on duty at the station when an Asian delivery worker, from a nearby cafeteria, arrived with eight rice meals; he said it had been allegedly ordered by a Gulf national working with the police.
He added that the order was placed via a credit card, requesting it to be delivered at the detention centre.
The seemingly strange order aroused the suspicion of officers at the station, so they searched the meals -- only to discover a lighter, a medwakh and another box containing three red and white capsules, which was suspected to be a narcotic substance.
The worker was arrested and interrogated.
The police questioned the employees, who verified the arrested worker's order story. They also provided details of the vehicle the suspect was driving when he visited the cafeteria.
The manager of the cafeteria, where the order had been placed , told the police that the worker received a request from the accused to prepare a number of meals. They were prepared and delivered to him in his car, but he asked it to be delivered to the police station.
The probe further revealed that a vehicle with the same specifications had been seized earlier in a drugs case -- tracing the ownership to the accused with police records in the same case. He had been arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.
