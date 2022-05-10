Dubai: Visitor jailed for 10 years, fined Dh50,000 for possession of drugs

Dubai Customs caught him with 4.55 grams of cocaine in three vials

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 10 May 2022, 9:48 AM

A Dubai court has upheld a 33-year-old visitor's sentenced of 10 years imprisonment and Dh50,000 fine for possession of cocaine.

According to case details, the accused Asian had been caught by Dubai Customs with 4.55 grams of a liquid narcotic substance (cocaine) in three vials. Authorities forwarded the case to Dubai Police, who referred it to Public Prosecution for further legal proceedings.

The Dubai Public Prosecution referred the accused to the Court of First Instance on charges of possessing drugs with the intent of promoting and selling it.

The court sentenced the accused to 10 years in jail as well as fining him Dh50,000.

The Dubai Court of Appeal further upheld the verdict.

The convict will be deported after serving his sentence.