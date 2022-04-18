Dubai: Man jailed for trying to smuggle drugs into prison hidden in underwear

He was being transferred to prison as a detainee in a drugs case

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 8:45 AM Last updated: Mon 18 Apr 2022, 8:52 AM

A detainee in Dubai Central jail has been sentenced to three months imprisonment by Dubai Criminal court for hiding drug-soaked paper clips inside his underwear.

According to case details, the accused tried to smuggle drugs into a jail before he was caught by the police. He was referred to the relevant authorities on charges of possession of six electronic cigarette filters containing narcotic substance.

The incident took place at Dubai's Central Prison gate, where a detainee was brought in for drug abuse and possession. During the routine body search -- before entering the building -- a police officer got suspicious of the confused detainee and asked him to take off his underwear as well while offering him a towel to cover himself up, Public Prosecution records said.

As he thoroughly checked the undergarment, the policeman said that he noticed unusual stitching, which on pressing, he felt that there was something strange inside it. When he cut it open with a razor, he found three paper clips that he suspected to be laced with drugs.

The search, recorded on CCTV camera, was conducted in front of the detainee, three members of the General Department of Narcotics Control and the head of the prison internal security department.

The detainee confessed to the crime and was sentenced for the smuggling attempt.