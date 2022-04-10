Dubai: 10 years in jail for man who tried to smuggle drugs in banana box

He must also pay a Dh50,000 fine and will be deported once he serves his sentence

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 10 Apr 2022, 8:31 AM

Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced an African man to ten years in prison for attempting to smuggle 300 grams of drugs in a banana box.

The 35-year-old has also been ordered to pay a Dh50,000 fine and will be deported once he serves his full sentence.

According to case records, he was apprehended after a customs inspector at Dubai Airport searched his luggage and found a suspicious substance in a banana box in his luggage. The substance was confirmed to be a narcotic upon testing in a forensics laboratory.

During the subsequent investigation, the man, who had arrived on a visit visa, said that he had received the box as a gift from a friend in his home country. He also said he didn't know that the substance was forbidden in the UAE.

