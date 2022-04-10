Dubai: 10 years in jail for man who tried to smuggle drugs in banana box

The post achieved an average response time for emergencies of three minutes and 23 seconds in 2021
Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced an African man to ten years in prison for attempting to smuggle 300 grams of drugs in a banana box.
The 35-year-old has also been ordered to pay a Dh50,000 fine and will be deported once he serves his full sentence.
According to case records, he was apprehended after a customs inspector at Dubai Airport searched his luggage and found a suspicious substance in a banana box in his luggage. The substance was confirmed to be a narcotic upon testing in a forensics laboratory.
During the subsequent investigation, the man, who had arrived on a visit visa, said that he had received the box as a gift from a friend in his home country. He also said he didn't know that the substance was forbidden in the UAE.
