UAE: Police bust attempt to smuggle 38kgs of drugs inside fish

Thu 3 Mar 2022

Police in Abu Dhabi have arrested three Asian men for possessing and trying to smuggle 38kgs of crystal meth into the UAE by hiding the narcotics inside fish.

Abu Dhabi Police said on Thursday that the tight operation was conducted in coordination with the federal anti-drugs prosecution.

Brigadier Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, director of the Narcotics Control in the Criminal Security Sector, explained that the gang was shocked that the police managed to uncover their methods to conceal the drugs.

"They thought that the methods they used would make them safe and dodge the security men. But the efficiency and competence of our teams prevented the success of their plan, and had to deal with them accordingly. Our security men are always on the lookout and always ready to confront drug dealers," he said.

According to police, this operation was an extension of a major operation aimed at arresting drug trafficking gangs that rely on random promotional messages through WhatsApp.