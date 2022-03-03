Dubai: Three men jailed for assaulting restaurant manager, stealing Dh317,000

Their sentence was upheld by the appeals court.

KT file

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 7:41 AM Last updated: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 7:59 AM

The Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance to imprison two Africans for two years, and pay a fine of Dh317,000 -- along with another fugitive. They were accused of stealing the same amount as the fine from a restaurant manager after assaulting him.

The case dates back to January 2021, when the manager of a seafood restaurant filed a police report stating that he had been robbed under duress after leaving a bank. The victim stated in the investigation that three African nationals assaulted him, tied him up and stole Dh317,000 belonging to the restaurant he worked for.

The police followed up on his complaint by forming a team of CID officers, who managed to arrest the suspects with the help of surveillance cameras.

The convicts will be deported after serving their sentence.