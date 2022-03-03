Dubai: Three men jailed for assaulting restaurant manager, stealing Dh317,000

The accused was trying to hide the drugs in his apartment balcony as cops raided his home.
Crime2 days ago
The Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance to imprison two Africans for two years, and pay a fine of Dh317,000 -- along with another fugitive. They were accused of stealing the same amount as the fine from a restaurant manager after assaulting him.
The case dates back to January 2021, when the manager of a seafood restaurant filed a police report stating that he had been robbed under duress after leaving a bank. The victim stated in the investigation that three African nationals assaulted him, tied him up and stole Dh317,000 belonging to the restaurant he worked for.
The police followed up on his complaint by forming a team of CID officers, who managed to arrest the suspects with the help of surveillance cameras.
The convicts will be deported after serving their sentence.
The accused was trying to hide the drugs in his apartment balcony as cops raided his home.
Crime2 days ago
She received a call from a man who claimed to work for a bank in the country
Crime4 days ago
Court orders mother to pay the traffic fines as well as her daughter's legal fees.
Crime4 days ago
Nearly 2.9 tonnes of drugs were seized
Crime6 days ago
The masked European men broke the glass facade of the showroom with a hammer.
Crime6 days ago
The 35-year-old will be deported after serving his sentence
Crime1 week ago
Group or people recruiting beggars in the country shall be sentenced to the same penalty
Crime1 week ago
The worker was performing Zuhr prayers behind the vehicle
Crime1 week ago