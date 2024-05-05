India: Afghan diplomat quits over 'personal attacks and defamation'

Published: Sun 5 May 2024, 10:50 AM

Afghanistan's Consul General in Mumbai Zakia Wardak has announced her decision to step down from her role at the Consulate and Embassy of Afghanistan in India. Wardak said she has faced numerous "personal attacks and defamation" over the past year.

The development comes after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence intercepted her over alleged attempts to smuggle gold from India to Dubai.

She said these attacks which seem to be organised have severely affected her ability to effectively operate in her role and showcase the challenges faced by women in Afghan society who want to bring a positive change amidst the "propaganda campaigns".

In a statement posted on X, Zakia Wardak stated, "It is with great regret that I announce my decision to step away from my role at the Consulate and Embassy of Afghanistan in India, effective May 5, 2024. Over the past year, I have encountered numerous personal attacks and defamation not only directed towards me but also towards my close family and extended relatives."

"These attacks, which appear to be organized, have severely impacted my ability to effectively operate in my role and have demonstrated the challenges faced by women in Afghan society who strive to modernize and bring positive change amidst ongoing propaganda campaigns," she added.

The Afghan diplomat noted that attacks on her were not surprising, however, she was not prepared for the toll it took on those close to her.

Zakia Wardak stated, "While attacks on me and my character were not altogether surprising, as being in public life is something I had prepared myself for, I was unprepared for the toll it took on those close to me. It is not fair to subject them to such unwarranted and horribly unfair experiences."

"The persistent and coordinated nature of these attacks, aimed at defaming my character and undermining my efforts, have surpassed a tolerable threshold. It has become increasingly clear that the public narrative is unfairly targeting the only female representative within this system, rather than focusing on constructive assistance and support," she added.

She called it necessary to prioritise her well-being and ability to function in a normal capacity and has decided to resign from her post. She thanked the Indian government for their warm welcome and unwavering support given to her during her tenure.

Zakia Wardak stated, "While it is my passion to serve my country and contribute to positive change, I find it necessary to prioritize my well-being and ability to function in a normal capacity. Therefore, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my current role."

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India for their warm welcome and unwavering support during my tenure. It has been a great privilege working alongside the people of India for the past three years. I am grateful for the collaborative efforts and shared vision for progress between our nations," she added.

Expressing her hope for a future where women's leadership is supported, the Afghan diplomat stated, "I sincerely hope for a future where women in leadership roles are supported and respected, where opportunities for progress are embraced rather than met with hostility and defamation. My commitment to advocating for positive change remains unwavering despite this decision."

