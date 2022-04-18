Dubai Police seize drugs worth Dh68 million hidden in solar panels

Over 1,000kg of crystal meth was seized

The Dubai Police on Monday said it arrested 10 residents for smuggling 1,056 Kg of crystal meth which has an estimated street value of Dh68.64 million.

The proactive operation – which was dubbed "Panels" – was carried out by the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, who closely monitored the suspects attempting to smuggle the narcotics in 264 commercial solar panels.

Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, said Dubai Police spares no effort to arrest drug dealers and promoters and thwart their attempts to harm community. He noted that Dubai Police constantly develops its work mechanisms to stay ahead of criminals and their deceptive methods.

Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, assistant commander-in-chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, explained that they take all security tips and information seriously, especially when they are in the interest of the safety and security of beloved our homeland and community.

He said they formed a task force upon receiving a security tip on an international drug syndicate intending to smuggle a shipment of drugs arriving from a South American country in a shipment of solar panels.

"We made sure all suspects involved were apprehended and brought to justice by closely monitoring the first accused who received the shipment at a port, drove it into the emirate and eventually led us to the nine remaining suspects," he concluded.

Monitoring suspects

Brigadier Eid Muhammad Hareb, director of the General Department for Anti-narcotics, said their teams closely monitored and traced the suspects and captured them red-handed.

“Dubai Police's anti-narcotics teams tracked the first suspect as he transferred the shipment from the port into a warehouse to ship it again to another country, he said.

Brig. Hareb further confirmed that they arrested all 10 suspects, seized 1,056 Kg of crystal meth hidden in 264 commercial solar panels, and seized Dh1.637 million in their possession.

He urged parents and educators to raise awareness among the youth on the harmful effects of drugs.

"Early prevention through awareness programmes is one of the best strategies to protect our youth against drugs and addiction," he added.

