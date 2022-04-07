Dubai: 70-year-old woman caught with 8.3 kg of drugs at airport

The elderly lady was transiting through the country on her way to an Asian nation

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 7:42 AM Last updated: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 8:37 AM

An elderly Central American woman was caught with over eight kilograms of drugs at Dubai International Airport.

Customs officials recovered 8.3 kilograms of crystal meth wrapped in carbon paper sealed in the corners of the 70-year-old's suitcase.

They found it while searching her luggage after she had asked the airline to deliver her bags to her accommodation while transiting through Dubai on her way to another Asian country.

The case has been handed over to Dubai Police.

Ibrahim Al Kamali, Director of the Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, said that officials are trained to foil smuggling attempts in accordance with international best practices.