Dubai: 70-year-old woman caught with 8.3 kg of drugs at airport

Case referred to Public Prosecution for further investigation after the accused claimed that the complainant tried to sexually harass him.
Crime3 days ago
An elderly Central American woman was caught with over eight kilograms of drugs at Dubai International Airport.
Customs officials recovered 8.3 kilograms of crystal meth wrapped in carbon paper sealed in the corners of the 70-year-old's suitcase.
They found it while searching her luggage after she had asked the airline to deliver her bags to her accommodation while transiting through Dubai on her way to another Asian country.
The case has been handed over to Dubai Police.
ALSO READ:
Ibrahim Al Kamali, Director of the Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, said that officials are trained to foil smuggling attempts in accordance with international best practices.
Case referred to Public Prosecution for further investigation after the accused claimed that the complainant tried to sexually harass him.
Crime3 days ago
Authorities noted there tends to be an increase in such crimes during the holy month of Ramadan
Crime1 week ago
The defendant had refused to pay the value of the auctioned animal claiming it was sick.
Crime1 week ago
The court found that they were first time offenders.
Crime1 week ago
The wife said that he had sent her inappropriate messages on Snapchat.
Crime1 week ago
The wallet contained cash, cards, a gold coin and an identity card of its owner
Crime1 week ago
The theft was caught on camera; the accused was arrested after he returned to the UAE.
Crime1 week ago
The car was near a land port in Abu Dhabi
Crime1 week ago