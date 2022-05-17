Dubai: Passenger caught at airport for trying to smuggle cocaine capsules in gut

They also reminded the public to report such activities to the toll-free number 901
A 43-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for smuggling cocaine in his gut.
The man was apprehended at a checkpoint in Dubai Airport, where a customs officer thought he looked suspicious.
He was pulled aside and asked whether he was carrying any prohibited items, which he denied. The accused was then taken to a detector, where the customs officer saw capsules in his gut.
The man then admitted to carrying cocaine capsules inside his stomach, for $1,000.
The customs officer handed him over to the General Department for Drug Control. Authorities then ensured that the capsules were extracted in a hospital, and the accused was taken to court. The perpetrator repeated his confession to Public Prosecution.
