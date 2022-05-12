Dubai Police bust international crime syndicate for smuggling cocaine in sugar

The authority worked with law enforcement agencies of France, Spain, and Colombia

By Web Desk Published: Thu 12 May 2022, 3:26 PM Last updated: Thu 12 May 2022, 3:38 PM

In an international sting operation, the Dubai Police and law enforcement agencies of France, Spain, and Colombia recently dismantled a transnational organised crime syndicate involved in trafficking and smuggling cocaine in shipments of sugar from South America to Europe.

Code-named 'Canne à Sucre', the operation took place earlier this month when the Dubai Police arrested a key member of the criminal syndicate in a synchronised series of raids in Dubai, France, Spain, and Colombia.

The bust resulted in arresting 18 criminals and the seizure of 22 tons of sugar contaminated with cocaine smuggled from Colombia through the Port of Le Havre in France.

ALSO READ: