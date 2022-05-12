Dubai Police bust international crime syndicate for smuggling cocaine in sugar

They lured her in by telling her they had a good business and convinced her that she would get huge monthly profits if she invested
Crime3 days ago
In an international sting operation, the Dubai Police and law enforcement agencies of France, Spain, and Colombia recently dismantled a transnational organised crime syndicate involved in trafficking and smuggling cocaine in shipments of sugar from South America to Europe.
Code-named 'Canne à Sucre', the operation took place earlier this month when the Dubai Police arrested a key member of the criminal syndicate in a synchronised series of raids in Dubai, France, Spain, and Colombia.
The bust resulted in arresting 18 criminals and the seizure of 22 tons of sugar contaminated with cocaine smuggled from Colombia through the Port of Le Havre in France.
ALSO READ:
They lured her in by telling her they had a good business and convinced her that she would get huge monthly profits if she invested
Crime3 days ago
Police urged community members to seek identity proof of individuals who presents themselves as officers
Crime4 days ago
The fraudsters impersonate well-known courier companies to steal bank data
Crime4 days ago
The suspects said they intended to punish the victim, not kill him
Crime4 days ago
Two suspects resisted arrest and destroyed police property
Crime1 week ago
The actions of the defendants, all in their twenties, damaged public property
Crime1 week ago
The site was raided and the accused were caught red-handed with the materials
Crime1 week ago
The accused was working as part of a larger gang
Crime1 week ago