Abu Dhabi: 7 rules announced for delivery riders’ bike boxes

Police say the new requirements are part of their efforts to boost safety

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 12 May 2022, 12:01 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police have set seven requirements for delivery boxes attached to motorbikes. The police said the new requirements are part of their efforts to boost safety among delivery riders.

Taking to social media on Thursday, the force specified the seven conditions:

> The box must be 50cm in width, length and height.

> The box must have a front hatch to open.

> Its edges must be covered with reflective stripe material. This will enhance its visibility on the roads.

> The box must be made of fibreglass.

> It must not have sharp edges.

> It must be fixed to the bike saddle or the back seat.

> The text on the box must be visible from 20 metres away.

Multiple authorities have been coming together to boost the traffic awareness of delivery riders. In December last year, the police announced new policies to protect riders as accidents rose by 23 per cent.

Delivery executives are being rewarded for good driving. Earlier this year, the police pulled over delivery riders to reward them for their commitment to Covid safety and adherence to traffic rules.

ALSO READ:

Last year, authorities in Dubai had announced a set of rules for delivery riders. The maximum speed limit for the riders was set at 100kmph. They are also not allowed to use the left lane or carry another rider on their bikes.