UAE: Deliveroo promises fair deal after riders demand better work conditions

Employees had protested against alleged pay cuts

By Nasreen Abdulla Published: Wed 4 May 2022, 7:32 PM

Delivery service provider Deliveroo, which faced difficulties after its riders protested over a new fee structure, has promised to offer them a fair deal.

“Riders are at the heart of our business, and their commitment to great service has enabled us to grow and offer the best food delivery experience to our customers,” Deliveroo said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

“We have always ensured that the agency riders Deliveroo works with are competitively compensated via those agencies and Deliveroo is proud to continue to be among the highest paying aggregator in the marketplace.”

The company then went on to accept that there had been some misunderstanding in communication and that it has the riders’ best interest at heart.

“Our initial intention with the announcement was to propose a more well-rounded earnings structure for agencies to engage with riders in addition to other incentives,” the statement continued.

“It is clear that some of our original intentions have not been clear and we are listening to riders. We have therefore currently paused all changes and will be working with our agency riders to ensure we have a structure that works for everyone.”

On Sunday, several delivery riders of the British delivery giant protested against alleged pay cuts and refused to work until they were given better work conditions.

The firm had apparently expressed intentions to cut order rates and increase working hours of their riders, a move that has since been revoked.

