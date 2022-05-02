UAE: Deliveroo suspends change in rider fee structures, says report

Healthcare staff from several hospitals in Abu Dhabi participated in singing, dancing, push-up competitions with the labourers
Deliveroo has suspended plans that would cut rider earnings in the UAE after worker resentment disrupted services on Sunday.
In an email to restaurants on Monday, seen by Reuters, Deliveroo said it was pausing what it called a proposed change in rider fee structure and that it would engage with riders over the weeks and months ahead.
A day earlier, the Amazon-backed firm informed restaurants that riders are "refusing to attend their shifts or deliver orders” and said in an email that it would “protect Deliveroo rider earnings to remain the most competitive in the market”.
A Deliveroo spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that the company was halting all changes and that it would work with delivery riders to ensure a structure that works for everyone and has their “best interest at heart”.
“Our initial intention with the announcement was to propose a more well-rounded structure for rider earnings in addition to other incentives,” the Deliveroo spokesperson said without providing details.
“It is clear that some of our original intentions have not been clear and we are listening to riders.”
