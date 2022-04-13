Iftar recharge kits, mobile meal vans, no orders for 30 minutes: How UAE firms are supporting delivery riders this Ramadan

Several companies in the country have rolled out initiatives to ensure the welfare of fasting riders

Supplied photo

By Nasreen Abdulla Published: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 4:54 PM

There is an increased focus on safety of delivery riders this Ramadan. Along with police and other authorities, companies are doing their bit to ensure riders - especially Muslims who are fasting - are safe.

One company is delaying orders around Iftar time to ensure that there is no pressure on fasting delivery riders.

“We have held off on placing orders for a 30 minutes window to allow riders to break their Iftar,“ said Gheed El Makkaoui, Vice-President, Food – Careem.

“We pause the orders about 15 minutes before the Iftar time to allow the captains (Careem's term for delivery riders) to reach the mosque or their homes to offer their prayers and break their fast without feeling rushed. They also typically have about 20-25 minutes after the break of fast to enjoy their Iftar before they head back out to make sure our next customer is able to get their food on time. It is important to us to give our captains this time as we want to respect all our riders’ religious beliefs.”

“Apart from deliveries around Iftar time, another challenge that riders face is finding a place to eat. We have found a way to work around this challenge. Some of our restaurant partners will provide dine-in Iftar service to riders on Mondays and Tuesdays and the others will give pick-up meals from Wednesdays to Fridays throughout the holy month.”

Careem is not the only company that is focusing on rider welfare. Locale, a food technology, brand, and delivery company in the region, is working with its partners to distribute Iftar Recharge Kits to all riders across the UAE. Using Locale’s mobile app, customers can purchase a kit for just Dh10, and for each kit bought, the company will provide customers with Dh20 credit in their wallet.

ALSO READ:

Deliveroo, another online food delivery service, are also doing their bit to make Iftar times easier for delivery riders. They have launched a mobile Roo Van which will distribute Iftar meals throughout Ramadan. The van service covers all emirates and operates in between 2pm and Iftar time. Meals will be distributed to riders along with water, dates and a prayer mat.

Food delivery giant Talabat is gives dates and water to theru riders during Iftar from its 25 Talabat Mart locations across the UAE. They have also partnered with more than 30 restaurants to distribute over 1,000 meals to riders for Iftar during the holy month. With Coid restrictions having eased up, the company has also reintroduced full-flegdged Iftars for over 15,000 Talabat riders riders. It's being held across all seven emirates.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com