Dubai Police conduct road safety training for Talabat riders

Delivery riders were urged to obey traffic rules and drive carefully

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 2:51 PM

The General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police organised a training workshop on traffic safety for 30 Talabat riders.

The workshop is part of a series of joint events between Dubai Police and Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to enhance road safety amid a recent rise of motorbike-related accidents.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, stressed on the efforts to encourage delivery riders to comply with traffic rules and drive carefully to ensure a safe road environment.

"The workshop mainly aims to impart experience on warning against some of the most frequent violations made by riders such as wrong turns, overtaking from road shoulder, wrong parking, parking motorcycles on sidewalks, failure of adhering to the mandatory lane, non-compliance with traffic signs, and the lack of leaving sufficient distance behind the vehicle in front," Brig. Al Mazroui added.

"During the workshop, the riders were briefed on the significance of adhering to traffic safety rules, the legal liabilities upon violating them and proper procedures to follow."

Authorities recently announced a stringent licensing process for delivery riders, who will have to complete 20 hours of training, up from the 15-hour requirement.

Dubai Police's recent figures revealed a 25 per cent surge of motorbike accidents from 300 in 2020 to 400 in 2021. An official had said 31 drivers died in motorbike-related accidents last year, of which 22 were the cause of the accidents.

Authorities are intensifying road safety awareness amid an expected increase for food delivery orders during the holy month of Ramadan.