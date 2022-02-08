Dubai: Expat steals Dh45,000 water pipes to pay for sick wife's treatment, jailed

He was fined the same amount as the value of the pipes.

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 9:29 AM Last updated: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 9:30 AM

The Dubai Court of Misdemeanor has sentenced a 29-year-old Asian to one month imprisonment as well as fined him Dh45,000 for stealing 20 water suction pipes worth almost Dh45,000 (same as the fine)

The convict stole the pipes from a contracting company he worked for as a warehouse keeper.

According to police investigation, the case took place in July 2021 when an official of the contracting company reported a theft accusing the warehouse keeper of stealing pipes belonging to the the company.

During interrogation, warehouse custodian confessed to keeping the shipment of pipes -- valued at Dh45,000 -- and selling them for Dh23,000, claiming that he needed the money for his ill wife's treatment.

The man will be deported after serving his sentence.