Dubai: Expat steals Dh45,000 water pipes to pay for sick wife's treatment, jailed

The perpetrators photographed the victim naked and threatened to publish the pictures if he did not return the money
Crime6 days ago
The Dubai Court of Misdemeanor has sentenced a 29-year-old Asian to one month imprisonment as well as fined him Dh45,000 for stealing 20 water suction pipes worth almost Dh45,000 (same as the fine)
The convict stole the pipes from a contracting company he worked for as a warehouse keeper.
According to police investigation, the case took place in July 2021 when an official of the contracting company reported a theft accusing the warehouse keeper of stealing pipes belonging to the the company.
ALSO READ:
During interrogation, warehouse custodian confessed to keeping the shipment of pipes -- valued at Dh45,000 -- and selling them for Dh23,000, claiming that he needed the money for his ill wife's treatment.
The man will be deported after serving his sentence.
The perpetrators photographed the victim naked and threatened to publish the pictures if he did not return the money
Crime6 days ago
A consultant assessed the damage at Dh25,000.
Crime6 days ago
Court found the accused guilty of luring job seekers through fake Social Media advertisements
Crime6 days ago
Her fine was reduced from Dh10,000 to Dh5,000.
Crime1 week ago
He was caught on surveillance camera installed in the office
Crime1 week ago
He said he wanted to reconcile with her and see his daughter.
Crime1 week ago
When the woman came to her husband's house after their wedding, she discovered he practised witchcraft
Crime1 week ago
He was sentenced in absentia
Crime1 week ago