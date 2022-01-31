Dubai: Mechanic jailed for stealing Dh200 from co-worker

He was caught on surveillance camera installed in the office

File

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 31 Jan 2022, 10:27 AM

A 28 years old mechanic was sentenced to three months imprisonment followed by deportation for stealing Dh200 from his colleague's wallet. The accused was caught by a surveillance camera installed at the scene of the incident.

According to investigation records, the case occurred in September 2021, when a person accused his co-worker of stealing Dh200 from his wallet.

On the day of the incident, the complainant noticed the missing amount from his wallet. When he reviewed the surveillance camera on his phone, he saw the theft.

ALSO READ:

He noticed that his colleague opened the safe they shared at work, stole the amount and then returned the wallet to its place.

A policeman stated that the suspect was arrested, but denied the theft. He was confronted with the video clip of the theft, after which he confessed to his crime.