Dubai: 3 expats get five-year jail term for stealing $20 million diamond

Crime
Three expats have been sentenced to five years in jail in Dubai for stealing a diamond worth $20 million from a money transport company.
The Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld Dubai Criminal Court's verdict, which also ordered the convicts to pay the value of the stolen diamond.
According to investigation records, one of the convicts, an employee at the money transport company, had planned to steal a diamond piece from the company safe with the help of two colleagues.
They planned to execute the heist after determining the position of surveillance cameras located in the safe, so as to avoid getting identified.
On the day of the crime, the three convicts entered the company using duplicate keys and stole the diamond. They tried to smuggle it out by hiding it inside a shoe.
The Dubai Police were able to arrest two of the accused at Dubai International Airport, and recovered the diamond.
The Court sentenced two of them and one in absentia to five years in prison.
They will be deported after serving their sentence.
Crime
