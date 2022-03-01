Dubai: Man tries to steal vehicle with woman in it, gets jail term

The 55-year-old also alleged that a second man had agreed to buy the stolen vehicle off him
Crime6 days ago
A 35-year-old Asian man attempted to steal a vehicle in International City, Dubai, only to find a woman sitting inside.
The accused was reportedly running away from assailants when he saw the vehicle parked outside a veterinary clinic but did not notice the woman sitting inside.
The alarmed woman quickly called her husband - who had stepped into the clinic - for help. The latter rushed over, but when he attempted to force the accused out of the car, a scuffle broke out, injuring the vehicle's owner.
The perpetrator tried to drive away but hit the pavement. The vehicle's owner then managed to nab the accused with the help of a guard.
The accused was convicted and sentenced to three months in prison with a fine of Dh2,000. He was also deported from the country.
ALSO READ:
The 55-year-old also alleged that a second man had agreed to buy the stolen vehicle off him
Crime6 days ago
The illegal activity came to light when two girls tried to escape from the apartment they were locked in.
Crime6 days ago
Cops vow to end distribution of massage centre cards; say illegal parlours are a serious threat
Crime1 week ago
Official court documents stated that the taxi company filed a lawsuit against the driver
Crime1 week ago
Police were searching for his accomplices.
Crime1 week ago
The prosecution is also hearing testimony from witnesses in the case
Crime1 week ago
Authorities to deport the three criminals from the country after completion of their prison term
Crime1 week ago
She bit him and damaged CCTV monitors after he refused to break down a door as it was not within his mandate.
Crime1 week ago