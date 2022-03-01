Dubai: Man tries to steal vehicle with woman in it, gets jail term

The accused was convicted and sentenced to three months in prison with a fine of Dh2,000

File photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 2:40 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 2:51 PM

A 35-year-old Asian man attempted to steal a vehicle in International City, Dubai, only to find a woman sitting inside.

The accused was reportedly running away from assailants when he saw the vehicle parked outside a veterinary clinic but did not notice the woman sitting inside.

The alarmed woman quickly called her husband - who had stepped into the clinic - for help. The latter rushed over, but when he attempted to force the accused out of the car, a scuffle broke out, injuring the vehicle's owner.

The perpetrator tried to drive away but hit the pavement. The vehicle's owner then managed to nab the accused with the help of a guard.

The accused was convicted and sentenced to three months in prison with a fine of Dh2,000. He was also deported from the country.

ALSO READ: