Dubai: Porter, friend jailed for attempting to steal onions worth Dh300

A 32-year-old porter and his friend were sentenced to three months in jail by the Dubai Criminal Court for attempting to steal 10 bags of onions worth Dh300.
The case dates back to last September, when a guard at a vegetables and fruits company in Dubai's Al Awir market filed a report stating that tow persons had attempted to steal bags of onions from a truck -- parked a few meters away from the company’s facility.
According to the guard's statement recorded during investigation, he saw the porter approaching a truck belonging to his company and unloading onion bags into a cart for transporting goods.
The guard added that as he approached the truck, he noticed another person helping the porter to steal bags of onions in the dark, taking advantage of night time.
The porter and his friend confessed to their crime. The court convicted them, issuing an imprisonment ruling, followed by deportation.
