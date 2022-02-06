Dubai: Man jailed for blackmailing ex-girlfriend with intimate photos, posting on social media

He stole her phone and shared their pictures with her husband, relatives after she refused to continue their relationship.

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 6 Feb 2022, 8:22 AM

A 34-year-old Asian has been sentenced to two years in prison by the Dubai Criminal Court for stealing his ex-girlfriend's phone and publishing intimate private photos of them on her Facebook account. He had also forwarded them to her husband and brother on WhatsApp.

The case dates back to July 2021 when a woman filed a police report about her phone getting stolen and that she was being blackmailed by ex-boyfriend to continue their relationship.

During investigations, the victim revealed that she was involved in an intimate relationship with the accused, who coerced her into continuing the relationship after her marriage, despite her refusal.

The ex threatened to post their private pictures online, and forward them to her family and husband after she requested the accused to not contact her.

The woman’s husband stated that he was surprised by the messages he received from his wife’s phone (while she was with him), and it was on inquiring about the matter he learnt that her phone had been stolen and that she was being blackmailed. The husband then informed the police.

After arrest, the accused confessed to forwarding the pictures and messages to the woman's relatives on WhatsApp, as well as posting them on Facebook.

The court convicted him, sentencing him to two years in jail followed deportation after serving his sentence.