UAE: Man ordered to pay Dh60,000 for spreading rumours, threatening to kill ex-wife

Abu Dhabi - The Abu Dhabi resident would often use WhatsApp to harass the woman and her father

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 21 Oct 2021, 1:34 PM Last updated: Thu 21 Oct 2021, 10:51 PM

An Abu Dhabi resident who spread rumours about his ex-wife and also threatened to kill her and her father through WhatsApp messages has been told to pay Dh60,000 to the family in compensation for the damages.

Official court documents stated that the Arab father filed a lawsuit against his daughter’s ex-husband, demanding that he pay him Dh1 million in compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered due to threats he received from him through WhatsApp messages.

He explained that his daughter had separated from the defendant some three years ago after irreconcilable family differences. But the man continued to harass his ex-wife even after the divorce by threatening her and spreading malicious comments and rumours about her, said the father.

He said the man defamed his daughter and described her in the most horrific descriptions through messages he posted on various social media platforms, which damaged her reputation in society. He said he sometimes used a WhatsApp phone contact from a foreign country.

The couple had five children in their marriage.

The father said in his lawsuit that his ex-son-in-law also went on to threaten him and his family. He said the man said, through WhatsApp messages, that he would kill him and also hurt his family in revenge for his daughter divorcing him.

The father-in-law said that besides offending his honour, the threatening messages hurt his feelings and caused fear and emotional pain to him and his family.

The family had earlier reported the matter to police, and prosecutors charged the defendant with defamation and threatened to kill his ex-wife and father.

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court of First Instance had earlier fined him Dh30,000 after he was found guilty on all counts.

The father then went to the Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims and filed a civil lawsuit against him demanding for compensation.

After hearing from all parties, the judge issued a ruling obliging the man to pay his ex-father-in-law Dh60,000 in compensation for the moral and material damages he caused him and his family.

The defendant will also pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.

