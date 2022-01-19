Dubai: Four sentenced to 10 years in jail for murdering security guard to steal electrical cables

Additionally, three accomplices were given five years in prison for the crime

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 19 Jan 2022, 11:09 AM

Four men were sentenced to 10 years in prison, with three others given five years, for murdering a security guard at a construction site in a bid to steal electrical cables.

According to the police investigation records, the case dates back to June 2020, when a supervisor called police to report that a worker had seen the security guard dead early in the morning. The guard was reportedly lying face down at the International City site with his arms and legs bound with tape.

Police quickly arrested four people after gaining credible information that they were involved in the murder.

One African suspect admitted that they had planned to steal electrical cables from the site and sell them to their Asian accomplices.

Another confessed that one of his accomplices, who worked with him at the site, watched the guard. They then waited for him to fall asleep before entering his room to bind and gag him with tape.

He also admitted that he called his Asian accomplices to the scene after attacking the guard, but they were in favour of letting him go. However, the guard fell to the ground dead when they tried to untie him, at which point, they fled the scene without stealing the electric cables.

The Criminal Court initially sentenced the four Africans to seven years in jail, with three Asian accomplices receiving three years each. The Court of Appeals has since increased their sentences to 10 years and five years, respectively.