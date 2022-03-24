Dubai: Tile setter jailed for stealing electrical cables on duty

He was caught by a guard after he noticed him carrying a bag and running away.

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 7:32 AM

A 28-year-old Asian has been sentenced to three months in jail for stealing electrical cables from a construction site while on duty.

According to case details, working as a tile installer/setter on a villa complex construction site, the accused took undue advantage of the opportunity by cutting electrical cables to steal them. But he was caught by a guard as he tried to leave the site.

According to investigation, the the security guard said that he saw the accused carrying a bag, and when he called him, he ignored him and continued his way. The accused then tried to run away as the guard approached him, but the latter caught up to him and handed him over to the police.

The accused confessed to his crime and was sentenced by the courts.