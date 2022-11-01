Abu Dhabi: Man stabs woman causing face, other injuries; ordered to pay Dh150,000

The victim underwent surgery after the incident; she was left with a 10 per cent permanent disability to her arms

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 6:55 AM

An Al Ain resident who attacked a woman with a kitchen knife and caused severe stab wounds to her face and other body parts, has been instructed to pay the woman Dh150,000 in compensation for the injuries.

The Al Ain Civil Court of First Instance ordered the man to pay the cash to the woman in compensation for the physical, moral and material damages. The defendant had been accused of stabbing the woman in attempt to kill her.

Official court documents stated that the woman filed a lawsuit against the man demanding that he pay her Dh200,000 in compensation for the damages she suffered as a result of being attacked.

The woman said the defendant stabbed her several times in the face, hands, thighs and other body parts.

She was rushed to the hospital while bleeding heavily. She spent weeks receiving treatment there, undergoing surgeries to treat the injured body parts.

These injuries had left the woman with a 10 per cent permanent disability to her arms and she could no longer perform most of her work by herself.

The defendant had earlier been convicted of attempting to kill the woman and was given a punishment by the Al Ain criminal court.

The criminal court judge had advised the woman to file a civil lawsuit against the defendant to claim for compensation.

After hearing from all parties, the civil court issued a ruling ordering the man to pay Dh150,000 to the plaintiff.

The man was also told to pay for victim’s legal expenses.

