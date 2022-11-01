Dubai: Two women fined Dh3,000 for stealing bag with Dh12,000 cash

He was caught with nearly 200kg of narcotics in a 10-day operation
Two Arab women have been convicted of finding and stealing a lost bag with Dh12,000 cash in it. They have been fined Dh3,000 each.
They found the bag that had fallen from the victim's car. However, they took it with the intention of keeping it. They did not hand the bag over to the police.
Issa Juma Al Muhairi, First Public Prosecutor in Deira, said: "The victim reported that he stopped his vehicle in the parking lot of a building, where he was waiting for his friend. He had put a black bag containing documents and Dh12,000 in the passenger seat next to him. Once his friend entered the vehicle, they left. After a while he remembered the bag and searched for it, but did not find it. He went back to the same location and asked the security guard to check the cameras in the building, where he saw two women carrying his bag."
Al Muhairi added that the two accused were arrested, and had confessed to their crime.
