Dubai: Dh10,000 fine for man who kept lost bag containing Dh276,000

A young man has been arrested for keeping a bag of money that he found on Bin Yas Street in Dubai.
Earlier, an employee reported that he had lost a bag containing Dh276,000 belonging to his company. According to his testimony, his manager asked him to deposit the funds in the company's bank account.
He added that he went to the bank on an e-scooter and the bag fell out without him noticing. After he realised it was missing, he searched for it in vain, and then reported the loss to the police.
According to the case file, an investigation team reviewed the surveillance cameras in the area and saw that a young Arab man found the bag and took it to his home instead of informing the police. It was recovered upon searching his house.
The Misdemeanours and Violations Court in Dubai ordered the accused, who confessed to his crime, to pay a fine of Dh10,000.
