Dubai court grants mercy to convict who is addicted to stealing motorbikes, issues Dh6,700 fine

It was noticed that he would commit the same crime every time he was released from jail and would steal even though he did not need to

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 8:59 AM

Dubai Criminal Court has granted clemency to a 42-year-old convict who is addicted to stealing motorbikes from delivery companies and cannot quit.

The Dubai Criminal Court convicted the accused of stealing a delivery bike, valued at Dh6,700. A witness revealed that the suspect has previous criminal records in which he committed the same crime. It was pointed out that the convict steals again as soon as he gets out of jail.

In this particular incident, the lawsuit papers stated that Dubai Police had received a report stating that a motorbike belonging to a delivery company had been stolen.

In the police report and the Public Prosecution investigations, the bike rider stated that he stopped the motorcycle near his home in the Hor Al Anz area on the evening of the incident, and when he woke up the next day, he discovered that the bike had disappeared, so he informed the concerned police station.

The Dubai Police then found the earlier criminal records of a Gulf citizen who had been involved in this sort of crime before.

The suspect was located and arrested, after investigations proved that he was at the scene of the incident at the time the crime occurred. A police witness said when they first interrogated the suspect, he denied committing the crime, but when he was confronted with evidence he confessed.

When asked about the reason for the frequent thefts, he admitted that he could not quit this habit of stealing bikes, despite the fact that he did not need to commit the crimes. He said that he stole the bikes by making electrical connections through which he could operate the bike he wanted to steal, and that he used this method to carry out several thefts.

In view of the circumstances of the crime, the Dubai Criminal Court has only imposed a fine of Dh6,700.

