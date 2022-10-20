Abu Dhabi: Husband claims Dh500,000 from wife who accused him of stealing jewellery

The man said the act committed by the defendant damaged his reputation and also caused him to suffer material and moral damages

File photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 7:44 AM Last updated: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 2:21 PM

An Abu Dhabi resident filed a civil lawsuit against his wife demanding that she pay him Dh500,000 in compensation after she accused him of stealing her jewellery and other items.

The man said in his lawsuit that his wife complained to authorities that he stole her jewellery, bags and clothes worth Dh500,000 from their home.

Prosecutors had referred the husband to court. Both the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court of First Instance and the Appeals Court acquitted the husband for lack of sufficient evidence.

The man said the act committed by the defendant (his wife) damaged his reputation and also caused him to suffer material and moral damages. This prompted him to counteract by filing a civil lawsuit against her requesting compensation.

The complainant supported his claims by presenting to the court copies of both rulings from the court of first instance and appeals court.

The wife’s lawyer argued that her client had legal rights to file a complaint against the man after suspecting him of having stolen her belongings. She said the woman acted in lawful means when she filed a complaint against the man.

The lawyer also asked court to dismiss the case against her client stressing that there was no evidence to prove that the man suffered damages, or his reputation had been damaged.

After hearing from all parties, the court rejected the man’s compensation claims and dismissed the case.

The judge said in his ruling that the defendant had used her legitimate right guaranteed by the law when she filed a complaint against her husband.

The court also said that there was no evidence of material or moral damages suffered by the man.

ALSO READ: