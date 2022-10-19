Abu Dhabi resident sues law firm Dh167,000 for not winning his commercial lawsuit despite assurance

The man filed the case and demanded compensation for material and moral damages he suffered as a result of losing his suit

The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil and Administrative Claims Court has rejected a civil lawsuit in which a resident demanded Dh167,000 from a law firm and a lawyer for losing his commercial lawsuit despite an earlier assurance to him that they would win his case.

Official court documents stated that the man filed the lawsuit against the law firm and the lawyer who represented him in court, demanding that they jointly pay him Dh117,000 and another Dh50,000 in compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered as a result of losing his commercial lawsuit.

The complainant pointed out that he had agreed with the law firm, represented by the second defendant (lawyer), to file and register his commercial case and also represent him before the court and non-judicial authorities. They had charged him Dh70,000 in legal fees.

He noted that he paid Dh62,500 in cash to the defendants to file the commercial lawsuit against a company he accused. However, the man claimed in his lawsuit that the firm and the lawyer did not abide by the terms of the agreement, which resulted in damages following the loss of the case.

On the other hand, the law firm and the lawyer filed a claim, requesting that the man be ordered to pay them Dh7,500, the balance of the lawyer's fees in the previous lawsuit, in addition to paying for their legal expenses in the case against them.

After hearing from all parties, the judge dismissed the case. The court indicated in its ruling that the law firm and the lawyer complied with the agreement. The judge said the lawyer had attended the commercial lawsuit and an expert committee where he represented his client. "The lawyer also submitted a problem in a commercial implementation file, and therefore they complied with the agreement signed with the complainant," said parts of the court ruling.

The court confirmed no agreement was breached and that their claim for their balance of the legal fees is based on reality and law.

The man has been ordered to pay the lawyer's balance and the defendants' legal expenses.

