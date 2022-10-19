Roach hotel: Guest demands Dh51,000 in compensation 6 years after staying in room with insects

He presented various documents to the court, including a medical report showing he received treatment for itchy skin and photos of his stay

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 8:04 AM

A hotel guest who was made to stay in a room with cockroaches and other insects filed a lawsuit against the facility demanding Dh51,000 in compensation for damages.

The Arab man explained in his lawsuit that he had booked a room at a hotel in Abu Dhabi. During his stay in the hotel, he was surprised by the presence of insects and cockroaches in the room he was offered.

The guest pointed out that after a period of time, he had itchy skin as a result of these insects. He said he suffered material and moral damage and wants the hotel to compensate him.

He also presented documents to the court, including a complaint filed with the hotel management, photographs of insects inside the hotel room, and a medical report confirming that he was treated for the skin itches.

The lawyer who represented the hotel submitted a response memorandum in which he argued that the case should be dismissed due to lack of evidence. He also noted that six years had passed since the complaint’s stay at the hotel, but he didn’t file the case for all those years.

After hearing from all parties, the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Court dismissed the case on grounds that it was baseless and lacked evidence.

The court said in its ruling that the complainant had submitted photos of one of the hotel rooms with insects and dirt, but did not prove to the court that his claim about the itchy skin was caused by insects in the hotel room.

In addition, the medical report presented by the plaintiff showed that he had a first and second degree sun damage, and that there were two large spots on his back. These findings make the complainant’s statements regarding the occurrence of itching skin due to insects baseless and invalid, according to court.

