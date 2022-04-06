UAE: Not a single Covid death in a month as country reports lowest cases this year

The 30-day zero death milestone comes as daily infections continue to decline

By A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 2:56 PM

The UAE has not seen a single Covid-19-related death in a month. Wednesday, April 6, was the 30th day that the country did not register any deaths caused by complications from the virus. On the day, it recorded 215 cases — the lowest so far this year.

The UAE last reported a death from the virus on March 7. The country has among the lowest mortality rates in the world: 0.2 per cent.

The 30-day zero death milestone comes as daily infections continue to decline sharply. Daily cases are now well below the 300-mark — a significant decline from the 3,000+ infections reported in mid-January this year.

Doctors have affirmed that the primary reason behind this is the country’s impressive vaccination drive that has seen over 97 per cent eligible residents get two doses.

With fully vaccinated residents getting booster doses as well, hospitalisation rates have fallen too. Majority of those infected are reporting mild symptoms.

A doctor had last week told Khaleej Times that Covid symptoms now are similar to the flu, with vaccinated people “recovering very fast”.

The country has restored near pre-pandemic level normalcy across all sectors. Schools and offices are operating at 100 per cent capacity and there are no restrictions on gatherings. Masks are no longer mandatory in outdoor areas, and pre-travel PCR tests have been dropped for vaccinated residents and tourists.

