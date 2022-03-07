Coronavirus: UAE reports 386 Covid-19 cases, 1,203 recoveries, 1 death

Total active cases stand at 36,660

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 2:26 PM Last updated: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 2:32 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 386 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,203 recoveries and 1 death.

Over 140.1 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

Total active cases stand at 36,660.

The new cases were detected through 301,287 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 7 are 883,270, while total recoveries stand at 844,308. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

China reported its highest number of coronavirus cases in two years as clusters emerged in more than a dozen cities, posing a fresh challenge to Beijing’s zero-Covid policy.

The country’s borders remain mostly closed as policymakers continue to pursue the zero-tolerance approach even as many parts of the world turn to living with the virus.

More than 500 infections were reported across mainland China on Monday, the most since China’s initial outbreak in the central city of Wuhan was brought under control in the middle of 2020.

The spike comes as cases spiral out of control across the border in the southern Chinese territory of Hong Kong, where hospitals have been overflowing with patients and locals are panic-buying fearing a lockdown.

Meanwhile, the official global death toll from Covid-19 is on the verge of eclipsing 6 million — underscoring that the pandemic, now in its third year, is far from over.

The milestone is the latest tragic reminder of the unrelenting nature of the pandemic even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening around the globe. The death toll, compiled by Johns Hopkins University, stood at 5,999,158 as of Monday midday.

Remote Pacific islands, whose isolation had protected them for more than two years, are just now grappling with their first outbreaks and deaths, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.