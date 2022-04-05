Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Tips to avoid joint pain post Taraweeh prayers

Doctors also advise a light fitness routine

Published: Tue 5 Apr 2022

The Muslim way of prayer plays a highly important role in maintaining joints and muscles, medics say.

“Tarawih, Tahajjud, and prayer in general have an important role in maintaining joints and muscles, as all joints and muscle groups, including the knees, thighs, feet, hands, shoulders, elbows, and the joints of the spine get stretched during prayer. Since people pray more often during the holy month, it has been noticed that peoples’ joint condition improves at the end of Ramadan,” said Dr Mohammad Selim, consultant orthopedic surgeon, NMC Royal DIP, Dubai.

However, many also experience temporary joint and back pain post ‘Taraweeh’ prayers, which involve reading long portions of the Quran and performing many rakahs - series of movements performed during salat prayer, and healthcare specialists advice adequate hydration during the month.

Dr M Arif Khan, physiotherapist (specialist in sports medicine and spinal conditions), Medze Clinic, Deira said: “Joint pain can be countered by consuming adequate amounts of fluids before and after fasting, ideally water.”

Dr Mohamed Abdurraouf Elghabrun, orthopedics surgery consultant at Canadian Specialists Hospital Dubai, said that joint pain is common in Ramadan in Taraweeh prayers, especially in the elder age group as there is increased knee movement during sujood.

Dr Elghabrun pointed out that such complaints can also be minimised by taking supplements for joint health. "Such cases may require us of some anti-inflammatory drugs, and if the condition is more than mild, prayers can be performed while seated on a chair to place minimum pressure on the joints,” said Dr Elghabrun.

“The patient may consult a specialist to assess his/her condition and they may need to undergo X-rays and blood tests, and proper medication for the condition.”

Another tip to avoid joint pain is to reduce the consumption of excess protein. “Avoid foods high in protein, including meat and add more fruit and vegetables to your diet,” said Dr Khan.

“In younger age groups, joint pain, especially in the foot and big toe, may be caused by gout after due to a high protein diet,” said Dr Elghabrun.

“For those with osteoarthritis of the knees, fasting does not affect their general health, but it is necessary to keep doing physical exercises to strengthen the articular cartilage and walking half an hour a day or more, even two hours after Iftar,” said Dr Selim.

Doctors also advise a light fitness routine. “Exercise and light walking, especially after Iftar, or stretching/strengthening exercises, can be helpful in relieving muscular pain. It also helps to strengthen the body and provides relief from stress,” said Dr Khan.

“This can be particularly beneficial for those who suffer from sudden intense bouts of pain, or those who experience varying levels of pain throughout the day,” added Dr Khan.

Medicos however those fasting to avoid strenuous exercise to minimize chances of straining, tearing or pulling one’s muscles.

“Reducing stress or avoiding situations that cause stress may also help to limit the occurrence or intensity of pain during Taraweeh,” Dr Khan pointed out.