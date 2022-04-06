Coronavirus: UAE reports 215 Covid-19 cases, 614 recoveries, no deaths

Over 149.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 1:50 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 2:04 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 215 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 614 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,958.

The new cases were detected through 230,104 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 9 are 892,929, while total recoveries stand at 871,669. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

ALSO READ:

Ras Al Khaimah Police has intensified inspections of Ramadan tents across the Emirate to ensure all Covid-19 precautionary measures are followed during the holy month of Ramadan.

They make sure the attendees in the Ramadan tent follow preventive measures set by the competent authorities, such as wearing masks and maintaining social distances to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Despite a steady decline in the number of Covid-19 cases, authorities in Ras Al Khaimah will continue to enhance health security checks and achieve the desired improvement throughout the holy month of Ramadan and EID days.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 outbreak in China’s largest metropolis of Shanghai remains “extremely grim” amid an ongoing lockdown confining around 26 million people to their homes, a city official said Tuesday.

Director of Shanghai’s working group on epidemic control, Gu Honghui, was quoted by state media as saying that the outbreak in the city was “still running at a high level.”

Also, Britain’s health authorities have added to the list of Covid-19 symptoms as new cases reached record levels in the country, with latest official figures showing 1 in every 13 people infected, amounting to nearly 4.9 million people.

The original signs of infection recognised were fever, persistent cough, and loss of smell or taste. The presence of symptoms enables those infected to access tests, financial allowances and medical treatment.

The nine new symptoms added to the list by the UK Health Security Agency are: shortness of breath, feeling tired or exhausted, aching body, headache, sore throat, blocked or runny nose, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, and feeling sick or being sick.