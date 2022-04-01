Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Faithful share a nearly pre-pandemic vibe for the holy month

After two years of Covid-affected Ramadan, worshippers come together at mosques to offer prayers

Faithful offer Taraweeh prayers on the eve of Ramadan at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai. — Photo by Neeraj Murali

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 10:23 PM

As soon as the UAE announced the beginning of Ramadan on Friday, faithful were seen making their way to masjids in various parts of the country.

Ramadan vibe was quite evident at the mosques in Dubai’s Deira area, where devotees came up in clean clothes carrying a tasbeeh in hand with musalla (prayer mat).

Even people of other faiths wished ‘Ramadan Kareem’ to the worshippers on their way to the mosques as the faithful embraced each other to welcome the holy month.

Many of the worshippers reached the masjid even before azan (call) for Isha prayer and started reading Quran or offering the sunnah prayers. Many masjids were at nearly full capacity by maintaining all the Covid measures laid down by the authorities.

Sadiq Alam, a Pakistani expat, stood near the entrance of Yaqub Masjid in Deira wishing his brothers of the same faith as they entered the masjid. “I am quite happy as we can all pray together after two Covid-affected Ramadans,” said Alam.

Alam also mentioned how this Ramadan will give a sense of nearly pre-pandemic vibe. “We couldn’t make the most of last two Ramadans, but this year we will all be together in following good deeds,” he added.

Nauman Tahira, an engineer at a private firm, said he is glad to find the Holy Quran for the worshippers at mosques. “Reading the Quran with the book in hand induces immense devotion compared to reading it from the smartphone. And this year, the authorities have allowed to keep the Holy Quran at mosques,” said Tahira.

Bilal Ahmed, a restaurant worker, said he heard people sharing Ramadan wishes and requested his boss to let him log out early. “This Ramadan, I want to make the most out of it as I was quite disheartened for the last two years. I will be starting my shift early to make the most this year,” he said.

The authorities have announced the sighting of crescent moon after maghrib prayer, marking the beginning of the holy month in the UAE on Saturday.