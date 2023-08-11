Philippines announces new Covid-19 travel rule for expats, international passengers

The updated policy applies to both inbound and outbound travellers

The Philippine government has announced a new rule for travellers flying in and out of the country in line with eased Covid-19 restrictions.

Filipino expats and international travellers are no longer required to present Covid-19 vaccine certificates at the airport, according to an advisory published in the state-run Philippine News Agency (PNA).

"All arriving international travellers are accepted regardless of their vaccination status," said the country's Department of Health (DOH).

For departing travellers, however, vaccination requirements may differ.

"It is highly recommended that travellers check on the requirements of the country they are going to," the DOH said.

"For OFWs [overseas Filipino workers] and seafarers, the issuance of the International Certificate of Vaccination for Prophylaxis for Yellow Fever Vaccine and other vaccinations depends on the requirement of the agency or the company," it added.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr officially lifted the state of public health emergency due to Covid-19 in July.

