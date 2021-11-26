New Covid-19 variant: EU states agree to suspend travel to southern Africa

Molnupiravir drug has been developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutic.
coronavirus5 hours ago
European Union states have agreed to suspend temporarily travel to southern Africa after the detection of a new Covid-19 variant, the presidency of the EU said on Friday.
A committee of health experts from all 27 EU states "agreed on the need to activate the #emergency break and impose temporary restriction on all travel into EU from southern Africa," the Slovenian presidency of the EU said on Twitter.
Restrictions will apply to Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe, European Commission spokesperson Eric Mamer said on Twitter.
"Tests, quarantine and contact tracing for incoming passengers are important," he wrote.
ALSO READ:
The new coronavirus variant, first detected in South Africa, has caused global alarm as researchers seek to find out if it is vaccine-resistant.
Molnupiravir drug has been developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutic.
coronavirus5 hours ago
Tightens screening for new Covid variant; India has opened its borders to 99 countries overall.
coronavirus5 hours ago
Some countries announce travel ban on southern African nations.
coronavirus5 hours ago
Over 90 per cent of the country's population are fully vaccinated with two doses of the jab.
coronavirus5 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 21.8 million.
coronavirus5 hours ago
Authorities reactivate red list on Friday.
coronavirus5 hours ago
Scientists seek to determine whether mutated strain is resistant to vaccines
coronavirus5 hours ago
Health minister says the new variant had not yet been 'diagnosed' in Europe.
coronavirus6 hours ago