Covid-19: Saudi Arabia suspends flights, entry of travellers from 7 countries

Saudi Arabia has suspended flights from seven countries, the Ministry of Interior announced on Friday. The suspension was announced amid concerns related to the new Covid-19 variant.
Earlier today, Bahrain also announced suspension of flights for six countries.
Entry of foreign travellers to Saudi Arabia suspended from following countries:
- Republic of South Africa
- Republic of Namibia
- Republic of Botswana
- Republic of Zimbabwe
- Republic of Mozambique
-Kingdom of Lesotho
- Kingdom of Eswatini
According to a statement issued by the Interior Ministry, foreign nationals from the above seven countries are barred from entering Saudi Arabia, except for those who have spent a period of no less than 14 days in another country and have followed health protocols outlined by the Kingdom.
Exempted travellers, including Saudi citizens travelling from these countries, will need to enter institutional quarantine for a period of five days -- regardless of their vaccination status.
Saudi citizens and residents are advised to avoid travelling to these seven countries until further notice.
European Union states and some countries in Asia have suspended travel from southern African nations amid concerns related to the new Covid-19 variant.
