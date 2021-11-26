Dubai: Emirates issues advisory for passengers amid fresh global travel restrictions

Some countries in Europe and Asia suspend travel from Southern African countries amid new Covid-19 variant concerns.

By Web Desk Published: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 6:29 PM Last updated: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 6:33 PM

Dubai-based carrier Emirates airline has issued fresh travel updates as some countries around the world suspend travel from southern African nations due to concerns related to the new Covid-19 variant.

On its website, the airline posted two travel updates for passengers -- related to restrictions introduced by Singapore and the UK:

'Effective 11:59pm local time on November 27 2021, Singapore will not allow entry or transit/transfer to passengers who have a travel history (including transit) within the last 14 days before departure for Singapore from the following countries:

Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

- This includes long‑term pass holders, short‑term visitors and all those who had obtained prior approval for entry into Singapore.

- Singapore citizens and Singapore Permanent Residents are exempt'

The airline urged passengers to check travel regulations before flying as they change frequently.

Affected passengers should contact their respective travel agents or Emirates Call Centres for rebooking options.

UK travel

Effective midday of November 26 2021, the UK has added the following countries to its travel red list: South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Passengers who have been in these countries or territories in the 10 days before arriving in the UK will not be allowed to enter the UK unless they:

- Are a British or Irish National

- Have residence rights in the UK

This does not apply to passengers who have stayed airside and only transited through any of these countries while changing flights. Passengers arriving from these countries should note the following:

England:

Passengers arriving in England from 4am, November 28, will be required to book and pay for a government‑approved hotel quarantine facility for 10 days.

Passengers who have been in these countries within the last 10 days and are arriving between midday November 26 and November 28 (4am), must quarantine at home for 10 days and should take NHS PCR tests on day 2 and day 8, even if they already have a lateral flow test booking.

Scotland:

Passengers arriving in Scotland from November 27 (4am) will be required to book and pay for a government‑approved hotel quarantine facility for 10 days.

Passengers who have been in these countries within the last 10 days and are arriving between midday November 26 and November 27 (4 am) must quarantine at home for 10 days and should take NHS PCR tests on Day 2 and Day 8, even if they already have a lateral flow test booking.