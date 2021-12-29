Covid in UAE: Daily cases cross 2,200-mark

Over 110 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Published: Wed 29 Dec 2021

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 2,234 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 775 recoveries and no deaths.

In-person learning will continue in Sharjah as schools, nurseries and colleges reopen after the winter break on January 3, 2022.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) said schools would need to adhere to all Covid safety measures.

Staff and students aged over 12 would need to present a negative result of a Covid test taken no more than 96 hours prior to the resumption of classes.

Extracurricular activities, morning assembly and school trips will remain "suspended until further notice", the education regulator added.

The announcement came as UAE authorities announced that classes in educational institutions would go online for the first two weeks of the second semester. In the UAE, each Emirate has its own disaster management committee that formulates crisis plans at the local level.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi has reintroduced Covid-19 testing requirements to enter the emirate as the number of new infections across the country hit a six-month high on Tuesday.

From Thursday, December 30, vaccinated individuals need to show a green pass on Al Hosn app – the official Covid-19 testing platform and unvaccinated ones require a negative PCR test result received within 96 hours to enter the emirate.

A vaccinated person must ensure a negative test result every 14 days to maintain the green status. These entry restrictions are in addition to the EDE facial scans done at the border to rapidly detect positive cases.