Covid in UAE: Daily cases cross 1,800-mark

The government is aiming to offer booster shots to all adults by the end of the year
coronavirus19 hours ago
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,803 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 618 recoveries and 2 deaths.
Over 108.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
The new cases were detected through 334,211 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on December 26 are 751,333, while total recoveries stand at 741,325. The death toll now stands at 2,158.
ALSO READ:
The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced a further update to the ‘Green List’ of countries for inbound travel into Abu Dhabi.
All travellers arriving from the updated ‘Green List’ destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi.
Travellers will be required to present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result, valid for a maximum of 48 hours before departure and undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport.
Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that the Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 15-18 years will start from January 3.
In an address to the nation, he also announced booster doses of Covid vaccine for healthcare workers, frontline staff and those above 60 years of age with illnesses from January 10.
This comes after Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use for kids aged between 12-18 years, said official sources.
Internationally, airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday because of staffing issues tied to Covid-19, disrupting holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted nearly 1,000 cancelled flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. Saturday, up from 690 flights scrapped on Friday. Over 250 more flights were already cancelled for Sunday. FlightAware does not say why flights are cancelled.
The government is aiming to offer booster shots to all adults by the end of the year
coronavirus19 hours ago
Just over 14 per cent of Kenyan adults had been fully vaccinated as of Friday
coronavirus21 hours ago
Amid a record-setting rise in Covid-19 cases in Italy this week, only a few thousand people attended Francis' annual Christmas address
coronavirus22 hours ago
The country's daily cases crossed the 1,000-mark on Thursday for the first time in four months
coronavirus22 hours ago
India recorded 122 cases of the Omicron variant on Friday.
coronavirus1 day ago
Over 108.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago
The only Omicron cases that have been found in New Zealand have been safely contained at the border
coronavirus1 day ago
'Accurate, reliable and quick results in as few as 20 minutes for all variants of concern'
coronavirus1 day ago