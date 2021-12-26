Covid in UAE: Daily cases cross 1,800-mark

Over 108.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Published: Sun 26 Dec 2021, 1:55 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,803 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 618 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 334,211 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 26 are 751,333, while total recoveries stand at 741,325. The death toll now stands at 2,158.

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced a further update to the ‘Green List’ of countries for inbound travel into Abu Dhabi.

All travellers arriving from the updated ‘Green List’ destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi.

Travellers will be required to present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result, valid for a maximum of 48 hours before departure and undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that the Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 15-18 years will start from January 3.

In an address to the nation, he also announced booster doses of Covid vaccine for healthcare workers, frontline staff and those above 60 years of age with illnesses from January 10.

This comes after Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use for kids aged between 12-18 years, said official sources.

Internationally, airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday because of staffing issues tied to Covid-19, disrupting holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted nearly 1,000 cancelled flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. Saturday, up from 690 flights scrapped on Friday. Over 250 more flights were already cancelled for Sunday. FlightAware does not say why flights are cancelled.