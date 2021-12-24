UAE travel: Abu Dhabi updates Green List; no quarantine for visitors from 73 countries

The update is effective from December 26

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 24 Dec 2021, 10:43 PM Last updated: Fri 24 Dec 2021, 10:48 PM

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced a further update to the ‘Green List’ of countries for inbound travel into Abu Dhabi.

All travellers arriving from the updated ‘Green List’ destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi.

Travellers will be required to present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result, valid for a maximum of 48 hours before departure and undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Vaccinated passengers from the updated ‘Green List’ will take another PCR test on day 6 (the day of arrival into Abu Dhabi is counted as day 1). Unvaccinated travellers arriving from the ‘Green List’ countries are required to take PCR tests on days 6 and 9.

Countries, regions, and territories included on the ‘Green List’ will be regularly updated based on international developments.

Inclusion on the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety protocols for travel, ensuring and prioritising the well-being of the UAE community.

To note, the countries included on the ‘Green List’ have been given the green light for travel and refers to inbound travel origin, not citizenship of passenger.

Below is the updated ‘Green List’ as of December 26: