Israel orders Pfizer’s new at-home Covid-19 treatment pill

The only Omicron cases that have been found in New Zealand have been safely contained at the border
coronavirus11 hours ago
Israel has ordered 100,000 units of Pfizer Inc’s anti-viral Covid-19 pill Paxlovid for people aged 12 and older at risk of severe illness, an Israeli official said on Saturday, confirming a television report.
Channel 12 TV said Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett agreed the deal in a phone conversation with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. There was no immediate confirmation from the company.
The first oral and at home treatment for Covid-19, Paxlovid was nearly 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in patients at high risk of severe illness, according to data from Pfizer’s clinical trial. Recent lab data suggests the drug retains effectiveness against the Omicron variant, it said.
ALSO READ:
The only Omicron cases that have been found in New Zealand have been safely contained at the border
coronavirus11 hours ago
'Accurate, reliable and quick results in as few as 20 minutes for all variants of concern'
coronavirus14 hours ago
US Navy say the crew onboard USS Milwaukee is 100% immunised
coronavirus19 hours ago
More than 4,000 flights cancelled worldwide because of surge in Covid cases, staff shortage
coronavirus19 hours ago
Maharashtra announces night curfew across the state, restricts number of people at marriages, other functions
coronavirus22 hours ago
Spread of Covid-19 forces churches across the world to cancel or scale back services and disrupt travel plans and family gatherings
coronavirus1 day ago
The Carnival Freedom cruise has 2,497 passengers and 1,112 crew members and was scheduled to return to Miami on Sunday
coronavirus1 day ago
Many industries and transport networks in the UK are struggling with staff shortages as sick workers self-isolate
coronavirus1 day ago