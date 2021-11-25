Covid-19: UK cases up by nearly 10% over past week

Several reported to have died within 28 days of testing positive for virus

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 8:32 PM Last updated: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 9:43 PM

Britain has reported 47,240 new cases of Covid-19, government data showed on Thursday, meaning cases reported between November 19 and November 25 were up by 9.5 per cent compared with the previous seven days.

A further 147 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for Covid-19, meaning the seven-day total was down by 14.8 per cent from the previous week.

Changes in the number of deaths typically lag those for cases.