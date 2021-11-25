New Covid restrictions in some countries: UAE official urges residents to avoid overseas travel

Coronavirus infections broke records in parts of Europe on Wednesday

Reuters file

by Sahim Salim Published: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 1:38 PM Last updated: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 1:56 PM

With daily Covid-19 cases increasing in some countries around the world, a top UAE official has advised residents to avoid overseas travel.

Instead, they can enjoy all the tourism offerings of the UAE, according to Dr Farida Al Hosani, spokesperson of the UAE health sector.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has not ended. Cases and deaths from Covid have increased in some countries,” Dr Farida said in a tweet.

“Travel is allowed from the UAE, but plan your trips and be aware. Do not expose yourself or others to Covid or restrictions caused by the pandemic.”

She said the best option for residents would be to enjoy the cool weather in the UAE.

With residents all set to enjoy a four-day break for the UAE National Day, many are choosing staycations to spend the holiday. Several others have made travel plans abroad.

Coronavirus infections broke records in parts of Europe on Wednesday. The continent is once again the epicentre of a pandemic that has prompted new curbs on movement and seen health experts push to widen the use of booster vaccination shots.

In contrast, cases have been at an all-time low in the UAE, thanks to the preventive measures it has put in place and the latest treatment methods it has adopted. A robust vaccination campaign has seen almost 100 per cent residents receive at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while over 90 per cent are fully vaccinated.

During a recent Covid-briefing, another official had highlighted how the UAE is monitoring the spread of Covid-19 and its new variants in parts of the world.

Dr Taher Al Amiri, official spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), said the new outbreaks in such countries are mainly due to low vaccination rates and failure to adhere to Covid safety protocols.

Covid surge, restrictions in Europe

According to news agency Reuters, European countries are planning to tighten Covid curbs or impose lockdowns.

France is expected to announce stricter rules on wearing face masks and more stringent health pass checks to curb a new wave of infections.

Poland will have to tighten Covid-19 restrictions if it does not see daily cases decreasing in the near future, the health minister said on Wednesday.

Slovakia’s government followed the example of neighbouring Austria on Wednesday and ordered a two-week lockdown to quell the world’s fastest rise in Covid-19 cases.

Italy tightened the screws on people unwilling to take an anti-Covid vaccine, sharply restricting access to an array of services and making vaccines mandatory for a wider group of public sector workers.

The Dutch government will announce new measures on Friday to tackle a surge in coronavirus infections that is putting pressure on hospitals, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said.