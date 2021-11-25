Covid-19: European country declares state of emergency due to surging cases

Government to order major restrictions to be put in place for 30 days

By Reuters Published: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 7:29 PM

The Czech government declared a state of emergency for 30 days due to a surge in coronavirus cases, the public Czech Television reported on Thursday.

A state of emergency allows the government to order restrictions on public life. It was not immediately known what restrictions would be put in place, but the government has been considering a ban on large public events and limiting opening hours of restaurants and bars rather than a full lockdown.

