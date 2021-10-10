Covid-19: Malaysia lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people

Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
coronavirus16 hours ago
Malaysia on Sunday lifted interstate and international travel restrictions for residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19, as the country achieved its target of inoculating 90 per cent of its adult population.
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government has agreed to allow fully vaccinated Malaysians to travel overseas without applying for permission.
The new rules take effect on Monday.
The government is preparing to shift into an endemic Covid-19 phase where it will not impose wide lockdowns again if cases rise, Ismail Sabri told a news conference.
“We have to train ourselves to live with Covid, because Covid may not be eliminated fully,” he said.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid-19: Malaysian PM in quarantine after contact with infected patient
>> Expo 2020 Dubai: Experience Malaysia through its e-pavilion
Nearly 65 per cent of the country’s 32 million population, including those aged 12 to 17, were fully vaccinated as of Saturday.
The Southeast Asian nation has recorded 2.3 million coronavirus infections and 27,265 deaths from Covid-19.
Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
coronavirus16 hours ago
The CDC said this month it would accept any vaccine authorised for use by US regulators or the WHO.
coronavirus18 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 20.9 million.
coronavirus1 day ago
Vaccination is not mandatory for the Beijing Games.
coronavirus1 day ago
Officials in Beijing have restricted access to tourist sites and advised residents not to leave the city
coronavirus1 day ago
Over 91.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago
The two countries will develop procedures ensuring the unrestricted movement of vaccinated individuals.
coronavirus1 day ago
Cases have dropped dramatically over the past few months
coronavirus2 days ago