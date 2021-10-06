Expo 2020 Dubai: Experience Malaysia through its e-pavilion

The virtual version of the country's pavilion allows e-visitors to join meetings and business matching sessions.

Now, you can enjoy the sights and sounds of Malaysia’s Expo 2020 pavilion — without having to go to the site.

Malaysia has launched a virtual version of its pavilion to offer the public another option to experience what the country has to offer and take part in its trade and business programmes.

The on-demand platform can be accessed through www.malaysiaexpo2020.com and aims to provide Malaysian business participants a global reach with greater speed.

Virtual visitors will be able to explore the pavilion’s ‘rainforest’ and other exhibition booths, and join B2B meetings, business matching sessions and webinars.

Other features include the livestreaming of events and pocket talks that will be taking place during the weekly thematic trade programme.

The launch of the e-platform was announced by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister YAB Dato’ Sri Dr Adham Baba during his opening speech at the Malaysian International Technology Summit (MITS) on October 5. The remarks were delivered on his behalf by the Ambassador of Malaysia to the UAE, Mohd Tarid Sufian.

Malaysia’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai is spearheaded by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, with Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Centre (MGTC) as implementing agency.

Malaysia carries the theme of ‘Energising Sustainability’ at the world fair.

“The virtual platform provides an end-to-end e-commerce marketplace for our industries to meet and interact with buyers and collaborators. This includes those participating in-person at our 26 weekly trade and business programmes in Expo 2020 Dubai or those who wish to join the sessions virtually,” said Baba.